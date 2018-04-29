Family of missing MBBS student  rues J&K govt’s cold response

Srinagar—Almost three months have elapsed since Kash­miri MBBS student Suhail Aijaz went missing in Odhisa but his whereabouts remain unknown.

While his father Aijaz Ah­mad continues to battle for life in SKIMS after meeting an acci­dent in which two of his cousin brothers were killed, the dejected family on Saturday rued “cold re­sponse” by the state government in finding Suhail, a resident of Marsari, Chowkibal in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

“Nothing is being done by the government,” Azhar, younger brother of the missing student, told GNS. He added: "We have heard nothing after March 6 when Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti tweeted that she has urged her Odhisa counterpart to take swift action in tracing out my brother.”

Mehbooba had tweeted: “Con­cerning reports coming in about a Kashmiri student, Suhail Aijaz of Kupwara being kidnapped in Odisha. I request the authorities to investigate & take swift action. @CMO_Odisha @Naveen_Odi­sha,” she had tweeted.

Suhail’s mother issued an ap­peal to the Chief Minister Meh­booba Mufti to find out her son. “Mere tweet is not enough. The government needs to take con­crete measures to trace out my son,” she said, adding, “My hus­band is still unable to make any movement after he was removed from the ventilator at SKIMS. The government must act and something concrete must be done to trace out my son".

Suhail’s father was returning home along with his two cousin brothers from Odisha when the car they were travelling in met with an accident at Unisoo along Srinagar- Kupwara highway on March 18.

Two of his cousin brothers Liyaqat Kataria and Mushtaq Ahmad Kataria sons of Alif Din Kataria were killed in the mishap while Suhail’s father remained on the ventilator for a month and has been shifted in an observa­tion ward at SKIMS Soura.

Anup Sahu (IPS), Deputy Commissioner of Police Bhu­baneswar, who has joined re­cently, told Srinagar-based news agency GNS that a team of Odhi­sa police was deputed to Gurgaon New Delhi and it returned with­out any success.

“Kindly call me during work­ing hours on Monday and I would accordingly inform you about the status of the case,” he added.

Suhail Aijaz, a resident of Marsari, Chowkibal, Kupwara of north Kashmir, pursuing MBBS since 2016 at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhu­baneswar, Odisha, went missing on February 9, two days after his parents transferred some money in his account on his asking. (GNS)