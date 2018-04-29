Family of missing MBBS student  rues J&K govt’s cold response

While his father Aijaz Ahmad continues to battle for life in SKIMS after meeting an accident in which two of his cousin brothers were killed, the dejected family on Saturday rued “cold response” by the state government in finding Suhail, a resident of Marsari, Chowkibal in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.
Srinagar—Almost three months have elapsed since Kashmiri MBBS student Suhail Aijaz went missing in Odhisa but his whereabouts remain unknown.
While his father Aijaz Ahmad continues to battle for life in SKIMS after meeting an accident in which two of his cousin brothers were killed, the dejected family on Saturday rued “cold response” by the state government in finding Suhail, a resident of Marsari, Chowkibal in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.
“Nothing is being done by the government,” Azhar, younger brother of the missing student, told GNS. He added: "We have heard nothing after March 6 when Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti tweeted that she has urged her Odhisa counterpart to take swift action in tracing out my brother.”
Mehbooba had tweeted: “Concerning reports coming in about a Kashmiri student, Suhail Aijaz of Kupwara being kidnapped in Odisha. I request the authorities to investigate & take swift action. @CMO_Odisha @Naveen_Odisha,” she had tweeted.
Suhail’s mother issued an appeal to the Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to find out her son. “Mere tweet is not enough. The government needs to take concrete measures to trace out my son,” she said, adding, “My husband is still unable to make any movement after he was removed from the ventilator at SKIMS. The government must act and something concrete must be done to trace out my son".
Suhail’s father was returning home along with his two cousin brothers from Odisha when the car they were travelling in met with an accident at Unisoo along Srinagar- Kupwara highway on March 18.
Two of his cousin brothers Liyaqat Kataria and Mushtaq Ahmad Kataria sons of Alif Din Kataria were killed in the mishap while Suhail’s father remained on the ventilator for a month and has been shifted in an observation ward at SKIMS Soura.
Anup Sahu (IPS), Deputy Commissioner of Police Bhubaneswar, who has joined recently, told Srinagar-based news agency GNS that a team of Odhisa police was deputed to Gurgaon New Delhi and it returned without any success.
“Kindly call me during working hours on Monday and I would accordingly inform you about the status of the case,” he added.
Suhail Aijaz, a resident of Marsari, Chowkibal, Kupwara of north Kashmir, pursuing MBBS since 2016 at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar, Odisha, went missing on February 9, two days after his parents transferred some money in his account on his asking. (GNS)
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.