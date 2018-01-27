Facebook Blocks Page On Kashmir  

Srinagar—Popular social networking website Facebook has blocked the page of the 'Kashmir Global Campaign' on its website across India.

The campaign has been started by non-resident Kashmiris (NRKs) in England with an aim to create an awareness and highlight the Kashmir issue.

The blocked page of the Kashmir Global Campaign reads: “Content unavailable in India. You're unable to view this content because local laws restrict our ability to show it…”

The campaign is being run through a digital hoarding fixed on a vehicle, which will move across 13 venues in London in two weeks.

The hoarding reads: “Bleeding Paradise, Where Rape is the weapon, Thousands of Kashmiri women have been the victim, Seven decades of Occupation, Right of Self Determination as per UN resolutions of 1948 violated World Must Act, Let Kashmir Choose”.