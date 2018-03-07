Expenditure reforms?: Govt withdraws financial powers of Admin Deptts

Finance Department has called it expenditure reforms; however the heads of government departments have started raising eyebrows as they think the new order of the government will badly affect every industry in Jammu and Kashmir.
Srinagar—Jammu Kashmir Government has reduced the yearly financial budget of every government department and has withdrawn all powers related to re-appropriation and re-distribution of funds vested in the Administrative Departments.
Finance Department in its order vide number 310-F of 2017 has asked all the Heads of Departments (HoD’s), Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDO’s) and Treasury Officers (TO’s) to adhere to all the directions in letter and spirit.
The order, a copy of which lies with CNS reads expenditure during the last quarter of the financial year 2017-18 shall be limited to 30 per cent budget allocation on both Revenue and Capex side.
“All the un-utilized funds over and above 30 per cent of the budgeted amount on both Revenue and Capex side as on 3Ist December 2017 shall be automatically forfeited and will not be allowed to be used for any other purposes while in the month of March 2018, the expenditure shall not be more than 15% of the Budget Estimates.”
The order further reads that all powers related to re-appropriation and re-distribution of funds vested in the Administrative Departments, HODS and DDOs have been withdrawn and any proposal for re-appropriation will be considered on merits in the Finance Department only in respect of savings to be utilized for authorized pending work done liabilities, salary shortfalls etc.
“Payments in the last month shall be made only for goods and services already procured. No amounts shall be released in advance except in the circumstances including advance payments to contractors under terms of duly executed contracts so that Government would not renege on its legal or contractual obligations and any loans or advances to Government servants etc. or private individuals as a measure of relief and rehabilitation as per service conditions or on compassionate grounds and any other exceptional case with the approval of the Finance Department.
The Finance Department has directed all the HoD’s, DDC’s and TO’s that rush of expenditure on procurement should be avoided during the last month of the year so as to ensure that all procedures are complied with and there is no in fructuous or wasteful expenditure.
Director Finance/Financial Advisors are advised to specially monitor this aspect in their respective departments.
