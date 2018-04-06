Excessive Force Used: Mehbooba On Gowhar’s Killing

Srinagar—Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said that “preliminary investigations” revealed excessive use of force, leading to the killing of 22-year-old Gowhar Ahmad Rather in Kangan.

"The initial reports indicate that excessive force was used and action will be taken against those responsible," Mufti said after meeting the family of Gowhar, who died of wounds he suffered in police action on Monday.

She met the family of Gowher in their hometown Kangan in Ganderbal district, and said the guilty would be brought to book.

An official spokesman said the Mehbooba condoled with the family of Gowher and assured the family members that the guilty found involved in excessive use of force in the incident would be brought to book. She also conveyed her sympathies with the bereaved family.

MLC, Yasir Reshi; Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Baseer Khan; IGP Kashmir zone, S P Pani; Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal, Piyush Singla; SSP, Fayaz Ahmad Lone and other senior officers accompanied the Chief Minister during the visit.

Inquiry Officer Invites Witnesses

The inquiry officer, probing into the killing of youth by police in Kangan, on Thursday issued a notice calling upon witnesses to depose before him.

“It is to inform the witness(es) to the incident/ all the interesting persons/general public having knowledge of the incident, to get their respective statements recorded before the undersigned by or before 12-04-2019 during office hours (10 a.m. to 4pm in my office at Mini Secretariat Ganderbal Room,” reads a notice issued by Syed Shahnawaz Bukhari, Additional Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal who was appointed an inquiry officer by the deputy commissioner Ganderbal Piyush Singla . He has been asked to submit a detailed enquiry report as per Supreme Court and NHRC guidelines within 20 days.

22-year-old youth, Gowhar Ahmad Rather succumbed to injuries on Tuesday after battling for life for about 20 hours at the Intensive Care Unit of SKIMS Soura.

He had sustained grave injuries in police action at Kangan in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district at around 6:25 p.m. He was buried at around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday after district administration accepted demands of locals to register FIR against police, released youth arrested following clashes in the area and pay compensation to the bereaved family. Pending inquiry, the police have suspended a policeman who “prima facie” was involved in killing the youth from point blank range.