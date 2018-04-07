Exam Session Shifted To March 

Srinagar—The J&K government has decided to change the calendar for examination session of primary to higher secondary classes from November to March and also reduce holidays in the education department.

Highly reliable sources told Srinagar-based news agency GNS that the department decided to go ahead with the change in the calendar after holding hectic deliberations on the issue. A final decision was expected next week.

The issue was also discussed with Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti who is learnt to have agreed on it.

The new academic session of colleges outside state begins from July and students from J&K who aspire to pursue professional courses outside the state have to wait till July despite appearing in their class 10 or 12 exams in November, a senior officer said. The shifting of exam session to March can help curb the “menace of private coaching in lower classes,” he said.

Education Minister Altaf Bukhari when contacted confirmed to GNS that new calendar will be issued next week. “I was waiting for a presentation to be made by concerned and after going through it, need was felt to bring some changes. By and large, there was an overwhelming response to the idea which was shared with all stakeholders,” he said.

He also confirmed that calendar will reduce the holidays for students.

“We will take the final decision about March session next week,” he said, underlining that decision has been delayed only “as I was just waiting for the public response which is overwhelming.”