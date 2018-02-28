Ex-Militant Shot At In Tral, Critical 

Pulwama—Unknown gunmen on Wednesday evening fired upon and critically injured a former militant near Eidgah Tral in this south Kashmir district.

The former militant identified as Ajaz Ahmed Shah son of Ali Mohammad Shah sustained serious injuries and was shifted to Sub District Hospital Tral from where he was referred to Srinagar hospital for specialized treatment, official sources said.

A police spokesman in a statement issued here said that at about 06:20 PM some unknown militants fired upon Shah (38) and was immediately taken to SDH Tral where from he has been referred to SMHS Hospital Srinagar for treatment. “His condition is stated to be critical,” the spokesman said, adding “Police is investigating the case.”

2 Minors Injured In Mysterious Blast

Two minors were injured in a blast while fiddling with some “some suspicious thing” in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

A police spokesman said that Liyakat Khan (14) son of Amjad Khan, and Ishfaq Khan (12) son of Aarif Khan, were injured when they were fiddling with some suspicious thing which exploded accidently near Panchayat Mohalla Rakh-e-Brah in Uttersoo area of the district.

“Both the injured have been shifted to Srinagar Hospital for treatment. The condition of both the injured is said to be stable,” the spokesman said, adding that Police was investigating the cause of explosion.