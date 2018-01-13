ESR Paints Grim Picture Of Doctor-Patient Ratio 

Srinagar—The doctor-patient ration is Jammu and Kashmir continues to be grim despite a drop compared to 2016, according to the latest state economic survey report.

The doctor-patient ratio in State stands at 1:1658, meaning one doctor for 1658 people as against the recommended norm of 1:1000 of World Health Organization (WHO). The doctor-patient ratio at India level is 1:2000.

The number of doctors in the state is 39892, out of which 2455 posts are vacant, it said. The supplementary manpower under NHM stands 7014 comprising of 38 specialists, 557 MBBS doctors, 872 AYUSH doctors, 16 dental surgeons, 5531 paramedics, it says.

At present, the ESR says, there are 5534 health institutions in the state (4433 government and 1101 private). The bed capacity at tertiary care hospitals has risen to 5083 beds while at secondary level, the strength has risen to 9339 beds by way of constructing new building infrastructure and additional accommodation over or adjacent to the existing infrastructure, it say.

“Although the number of health institutions has increased considerably, still there is every possibility that some areas would have remained away for 100% coverage. Hence, the need to augment more health institutions shall remain one of the chief objectives of the State Health Plan.”

As per 2016 ESR, there are 4433 government Health institutions at primary, secondary and tertiary levels with 6674 doctors in-position. The doctor patient ratio as per the report was 1:1880 in 2016.

“To address the shortage of manpower, additional manpower in health sector has been hired on contractual basis under ‘National Health Mission’ in J&K State,” says the report, tabled by minister for finance Dr Haseeb Drabu in legislative assembly earlier this week.

It also said that there was a dearth of Specialists in the State which serves as the major hindrance in operationalization of Super Specialty Hospitals to its full capacity

Regarding female foeticide, the reports said that as per the Census 2011, there are 859 females per 1000 males in J&K State. But when this data is compared to the Census Report 2001 it shows decline of 33 females i.e. in 2001 the Sex ratio of the State was 892. “This decline in Sex ratio becomes matter of more concern when it is compared to National Average i.e. 914 females per 1000 males as per Census 2011,” the latest report added.