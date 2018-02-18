‘Erect Bunkers In Anantnag’ 

Srinagar—A committee on estimates headed by ruling Peoples’ Democratic Party MLA Mohammad Ashraf Mir also called for the erection of more bunkers in Anantnag District being the “volatile area”.

The committee also called withdrawal of facilities and security to “342 uncategorized protected persons having no political background.” “The withdrawal of security to (these) uncategorized protected persons-- anti-social elements, high profile businessmen who do not have any political affiliation will lessen the burden on state exchequer from Rs 5 crores to 2-3 crores.”

According to a report, presented during a just-concluded budget session of the state assembly, the committee has also called for using wax against protesters and discontinuing of pellets as for they contain harmful elements like lead. The committee suggested the use of wax for controlling the mob during violent protests as was being used in different countries, says the report.