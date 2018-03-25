Er Rasheed unlocked a school, which was closed since many days

Handwara—In a sur­prising move AIP Supremo MLA Langate Er. Rasheed today unlocked a school at Dard Haji Rajwar Handwara where not even a single teacher was on duty. Er. Ra­sheed reached the venue at around 11:00 AM and found around fifty students were waiting for the teachers who had not been attending the school since many days in this remote area. Er. Rasheed along with the villagers broke main gate of the school and attended students. The mat­ter was brought in the notice of commissioner secretary Education who deputed the officers from the district administration and Deputy Commissioner Kupwara to the spot.

Taking the strong notice of deputy CEO’s care­lessness and negligence Govt. placed deputy CEO under suspension with immediate effect and posted three teach­ers in the said school. Er. Rasheed has appealed Govt. officials to take care of their duties and serve the people the way they deserve. Er. Rasheed added that people in his constituency will respect all those who will discharge their duties while serving in his constituency but at the same time will ensure a stern action against those looting the public money or showing negligence while discharging their duties.(CNS)