Er Rasheed unlocked a school, which was closed since many days

Govt places Deputy CEO under suspension
Handwara—In a surprising move AIP Supremo MLA Langate Er. Rasheed today unlocked a school at Dard Haji Rajwar Handwara where not even a single teacher was on duty. Er. Rasheed reached the venue at around 11:00 AM and found around fifty students were waiting for the teachers who had not been attending the school since many days in this remote area. Er. Rasheed along with the villagers broke main gate of the school and attended students. The matter was brought in the notice of commissioner secretary Education who deputed the officers from the district administration and Deputy Commissioner Kupwara to the spot.
Taking the strong notice of deputy CEO’s carelessness and negligence Govt. placed deputy CEO under suspension with immediate effect and posted three teachers in the said school. Er. Rasheed has appealed Govt. officials to take care of their duties and serve the people the way they deserve. Er. Rasheed added that people in his constituency will respect all those who will discharge their duties while serving in his constituency but at the same time will ensure a stern action against those looting the public money or showing negligence while discharging their duties.(CNS)
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.