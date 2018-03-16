Enter Muzaffar Beigh  

Jammu:—Few days after Dr Haseeb Drabu’s sacking, Senior PDP Muzaffar Hussain Beigh led a delegation of two parliamentarians and as many MLAs and met Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over the demand for construction o tunnel at Sadna top in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

An official spokesman here said that member Parliament Muzaffar Hussain Beigh met Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to follow up on the issue of construction of Sadhna tunnel on Kupwara-Karnah road already raised by the Chief Minister with Defence Minister.

MP Nazir Ahmad Laway, Mir Fayaz, MLA Raja Manzoor, MLC Javid Mirchal were part of the delegation.

The legislators apprised the minister about the problems faced by the people of Kupwara especially Karnah as the road to Karnah remains closed for more than six months owing to heavy snow

They said construction of the tunnel at Sadhna would make the road an all-weather link and help save the lives of the people besides being important with defence point of view.

They apprised that ten civilians and a border roads organisation (BRO) officer were killed earlier this year in an avalanche at Sadhna top.

The Defence Minister gave patient hearing to the delegation and said that Chef Minister has already raised the issue with her and assured that their demands will be looked into.