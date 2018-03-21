‘Ensure timely implementation of schemes’, CM tells officials

Srinagar—Urging the officials to ensure success of schemes drawn up for general public by the government, The Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister has di­rected authorities not to tolerate any corrupt official and take stern action against those found guilty.

Chief Minister has also di­rected top authorities in all the departments to visit the dis­tricts regularly and review im­plementation of various welfare programmes and schemes of the government.

Sources told KNS that the Chief Minister in her directions has asked for completion of de­velopment works within stipu­lated time frame so that people could get their full benefit. “The government has already made known its resolve on develop­ment works and it will not tolerate any laxity on the part of the officials and the employ­ees,” sources quoting CM direc­tions said. “To ensure proper implementation of government schemes and actual delivery of services to the people, it is impor­tant that all the supervisory offi­cers, right from the heads of the departments to block level exten­sion functionaries undertake in­tensive field visits,” according to sources, the CM has said.

Sources further told KNS that the CM has also said that corruption would not be toler­ated and stern action would be taken in any graft-related issue. “Strict action must be taken against those negligent officers and employees who deprive people from availing benefits of government schemes and from supply of public services,”

Sources said that CM has also sought the support of officers in field to ensure a clean, prompt and result oriented governance to people, particularly those liv­ing in far off, hilly and disadvan­tageous areas of the State.

Complimenting the Deputy Commissioners of the region for discharging their duties with maturity and maintaining peace and communal amity in their areas, sources told KNS that Mehbooba Mufti has asked them to continue with the tempo. “To improve the imprints of gover­nance, it is necessary to further enhance public outreach and conduct periodic visits to for­ward and far flung areas to know the difficulties of people there,”

Sources said that government has directed the heads of the de­partments to submit report to the government on implemen­tation of government schemes. “The government has received many complaints regarding the poor implementation of govern­ment schemes and has observed that coordination between the government and the officials is essential for the success of the schemes,” sources said.

Sources said that government has told the officials that their performance will be judged on the proper utilization of funds in various schemes and other developmental works.

Sources said that the chief minister also has made it clear to the officers that laxity in the im­plementation of schemes meant for the welfare of women and children will not be tolerated.

Further the directions have been passed where the admin­istrative secretaries, DCs and HODs have been told that de­velopmental works should be started with proper approval from Planning and Finance de­partment to know the source of funds and the concerned of­ficials will be held responsible if these works get affected for want of funding. (KNS)