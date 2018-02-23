Engagement of casual labourers: Govt issues fresh circular

"The HODs have been asked to submit only cases of such workers to Finance Department as are found genuine and eligible in all respects as per prescribed eligibility criteria and duly recommended by the Departmental Committees on proper scrutiny so as to enable quick disposal of these cases by the Finance Department/ Empowered Committee."
Srinagar—The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday issued a circular, among others calling of safe custody of all the relevant and vital records regarding regular engagement of casual and others workers in the state.
The circular issued more than two after notifying of the Jammu and Kashmir Casual and Other Workers –Regular Engagement Rules, 2017, the government has directed all departments to submit the proposals to the Empowered Committee in the Finance Department for scrutiny and to recommend creation of commensurate positions of ‘Government Services Assistant’ (GSA).
In order to guard against bogus/fake cases or any chances of damage or destruction of relevant records and to initiate the process of regular engagement of eligible workers as ‘Government Services Assistant’ (GSA), the government asked all the Departments to advise their Heads of Departments to ensure the safe custody of all the relevant and vital records in personal custody of respective Drawing & Disbursing Officers (DDOs) and to maintain/preserve quadruplet copies thereof, one each with concerned DDO, District level controlling officer, Head of Department and Administrative Department so as to enable authentication of the relevant information/documents at multiple levels of departmental administrative hierarchy at any stage.
“The Departments shall constitute a Departmental issue for prior examination of all the cases at the Departmental level before submission of proposals to Finance Department. The Committee shall examine all the cases minutely vis-a-vis the laid down eligibility criteria, leaving no scope for forwarding bogus or cases of ineligible workers.”
The HODs have been asked to submit only cases of such workers to Finance Department as are found genuine and eligible in all respects as per prescribed eligibility criteria and duly recommended by the Departmental Committees on proper scrutiny so as to enable quick disposal of these cases by the Finance Department/ Empowered Committee.”
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.