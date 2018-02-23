Engagement of casual labourers: Govt issues fresh circular

Srinagar—The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday issued a circular, among others calling of safe custody of all the relevant and vital records regarding regular engagement of casual and others workers in the state.

The circular issued more than two after notifying of the Jammu and Kashmir Casual and Other Workers –Regular Engagement Rules, 2017, the government has directed all departments to submit the proposals to the Empowered Committee in the Finance Department for scrutiny and to recommend creation of commensurate positions of ‘Government Services Assistant’ (GSA).

In order to guard against bogus/fake cases or any chances of damage or destruction of relevant records and to initiate the process of regular engagement of eligible workers as ‘Government Services Assistant’ (GSA), the government asked all the Departments to advise their Heads of Departments to ensure the safe custody of all the relevant and vital records in personal custody of respective Drawing & Disbursing Officers (DDOs) and to maintain/preserve quadruplet copies thereof, one each with concerned DDO, District level controlling officer, Head of Department and Administrative Department so as to enable authentication of the relevant information/documents at multiple levels of departmental administrative hierarchy at any stage.

“The Departments shall constitute a Departmental issue for prior examination of all the cases at the Departmental level before submission of proposals to Finance Department. The Committee shall examine all the cases minutely vis-a-vis the laid down eligibility criteria, leaving no scope for forwarding bogus or cases of ineligible workers.”

The HODs have been asked to submit only cases of such workers to Finance Department as are found genuine and eligible in all respects as per prescribed eligibility criteria and duly recommended by the Departmental Committees on proper scrutiny so as to enable quick disposal of these cases by the Finance Department/ Empowered Committee.”