Encounter At Khanmoh

Srinagar—A joint team of army, SOG, and CRPF on Thursday razed to rubble four residential houses where militants were reportedly hiding at Balhama area o Khanmoh in outskirts of Srinagar city, a local news GNS said.

Official sources told news agency GNS that firing has stopped and searches may soon be carried out to find out any militant bodies under the debris. Two houses belonging to Ghulam Mohammad Bhat and others to Mohammad Yousuf Bhat and Ghulam Mouhdin. The houses were damaged during the fierce gun battle between the two sides.

CRPF claimed that the two militants have been killed so far in the encounter even as there was no confirmation from police or army.

“Two militants have been killed in the ongoing operation but their bodies have not been recovered so far,” CRPF PRO Kashmir Division Rajesh Yadav said.

Meanwhile, there were stone pelting clashes in the area in which SHO Nowgam and two other policemen got injured. Police and CRPF resorted to tear gas shelling to disperse the stone-pelting youth.

The encounter ensued after a group of militants made an abortive bid to snatch a rifle of the personal guard of BJP leader Mohammad Anwar Khan near Arsh medical institute in Balhama, Khanmoh. The PSO identified as Bilal Ahmad suffered injuries in the incident.

Soon army, CRPF, and SOG rushed to the area and cordoned off the entire as they intensified the searches, the militants believed to be three in number hiding in the area fired upon joint team ensuing a gunfight.

Meanwhile, railway authorities have decided to suspend train service between Banihal to Srinagar on Friday (tomorrow) as a precautionary while the service from Srinagar to Baramulla and vice versa will operate as per schedule. (GNS)