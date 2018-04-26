Eleven KAS officers Transferred

Srinagar—The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Wednesday transferred eleven KAS officers in the interest of administration.

According to separate orders, Shahnawaz Bukhari (KAS), Additional Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal, under orders of transfer as Regional Director, Survey and Land Records (ex officio Settlement Officer), Srinagar, has been transferred and posted as Programme Officer, ICDS Project Srinagar, Mr. Mohammad Yousuf Mir.

Mohammad Yousuf Mir, KAS, Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Srinagar, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal, vice Shahnawaz Bukhari.

Imam Din, KAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Bhaderwah, has been transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Kishtwar, against an available vacancy.

Inderjeet Singh, KAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Chatroo, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Kishtwar, relieving Kaiser Ahmad Bhawani, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Marwah of the additional charge of the post. “He shall continue to hold the additional charge of the post of Project Manager, IWMP, Kishtwar, till further orders.”

Peer Manzoor Ahmad, KAS, Deputy Secretary to the Government, Cooperatives Department, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Animal and Sheep Husbandry Department, Rajesh Lakhan who has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Cooperatives Department, vice Mr. Peer Manzoor Ahmad.

Mohammad Ashraf, KAS, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Poonch, has transferred and posted as Project Manager, IWMP, Poonch, relieving Mukhtar Ahmad, Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Poonch of the additional charge.

Mohammad Bashir Lone, KAS, Collector, Land Acquisition, Public Works (R&B), Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Poonch.

Pawan Kumar Sharma, KAS, Joint Director, Handicrafts, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Joint Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Jammu, vice Mr. Mansoor Aslam Choudhary.

Mansoor Aslam Choudhary, KAS, Joint Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Commercial Taxes (Hqr), against an available vacancy.

Ms. Anju Gupta, KAS, awaiting orders of posting in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Joint Director, Handicrafts, Jammu.