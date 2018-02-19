Elderly Man Killed At Air Force Station

Srinagar—A father of six children was killed when he entered high-security zone Air Force Station in Budgam district of central Kashmir on mid-night, a police spokesman said here on Monday. The man, who was identified as Syed Habibullah, a resident of Soibugh village of the district appeared to be mentally challenged, a police spokesman said.

“At airforce station Budgam around midnight one yet to be identified individual entered the security zone area. He crossed the security fence and came close to the station perimeter wall. Despite repeated warning from the sentry the individual did not stop. The sentry fired some warning shots in air but the individual did not stop. The sentry fired towards him,” a police spokesman said.

Later on Station authorities informed the Police post Humhama and the SHO and Duty Officer rushed to the scene of occurrence.

“Spot examination revealed that the individual of about 50-55 years of age who appears to be mentally challenged has died in the incident.”

The person, the spokesman said, was not wearing foot wears and was without proper winter clothing and has no identity card. “Pertinently, there was no habitation near the place of incident,” the spokesman stressed. The local police took the body in custody and later handed over it to family for last rites after completing medico-legal formalities.

Sources said deceased had left his home on Sunday.

He is survived by five sons and a daughter. "All of them are unmarried,” the locals said, adding that he was living in extreme penury.

Meanwhile, there was spontaneous shutdown his native Soibugh village against the killing.

An eyewitness said that all shops and other business establishments were closed after the news of death of Habibullah spread in the area. Public transport also went off the roads, sources said.

Hundreds of people participated in the funeral of Habibullah and he was laid to rest amid pro-freedom slogans.