EJAC welcomes decision for implementation of 7th Pay Commission

Hails CM, FM for fulfillment of commitment with employee leaders
Srinagar—Senior JCC Leader and President EJAC Ab. Qayoom Wani termed the decision of implementation of 7th Pay Commission with retrospective effect from 1-1-2016 a welcome step as already agreed by the Govt. with the leaders of Employee fraternity.
EJAC president hailed Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, Finance Minister Syed Mohd. Altaf Bukhari for fulfilling their commitment with the employees of the state.
Wani termed the decision victory without war for employees and this is all because of employee unity which they have showed in difficult times. Wani hailed the personal intervention of Chief Minister and Finance Minister for implementation of 7th pay commission on public sector and autonomous bodies also.
He said that EJAC had already put forth their reservation before the govt. with regard to 7th pay commission and other issues like PSU’s, other autonomous bodies and issues of other categories of employees. Wani also hail Worthy Chief Secretary B.B Vyas, Principal Secretary Finance Naveen Choudhary and their team for implementation of 7th pay commission.
President EJAC said that EJAC will minutely study the reckoner/ SRO and any lacuna in it will be strongly represented before the govt. for immediate redressal.
Wani hoped that other issues of employees like removal of pay anomalies, delinking of salaries of SSA Teachers, inclusion of contingent paid workers and other left out temporary employees in SRO 520, removal of 202, regularization of all employees working under state and centrally sponsored schemes, increase in the honorium of Anganwari Workers and helpers and other issues will be redressed at an earliest.
He also congratulated all EJAC leaders for their efforts and result oriented struggle. (KNS)
