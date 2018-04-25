EJAC welcomes decision for implementation of 7th Pay Commission

Srinagar—Senior JCC Leader and President EJAC Ab. Qay­oom Wani termed the decision of implementation of 7th Pay Com­mission with retrospective effect from 1-1-2016 a welcome step as al­ready agreed by the Govt. with the leaders of Employee fraternity.

EJAC president hailed Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, Fi­nance Minister Syed Mohd. Al­taf Bukhari for fulfilling their commitment with the employees of the state.

Wani termed the decision victory without war for em­ployees and this is all because of employee unity which they have showed in difficult times. Wani hailed the personal in­tervention of Chief Minister and Finance Minister for im­plementation of 7th pay com­mission on public sector and autonomous bodies also.

He said that EJAC had al­ready put forth their reservation before the govt. with regard to 7th pay commission and other issues like PSU’s, other autono­mous bodies and issues of other categories of employees. Wani also hail Worthy Chief Secretary B.B Vyas, Principal Secretary Finance Naveen Choudhary and their team for implementation of 7th pay commission.

President EJAC said that EJAC will minutely study the reckoner/ SRO and any lacuna in it will be strongly represented before the govt. for immediate redressal.

Wani hoped that other issues of employees like removal of pay anomalies, delinking of salaries of SSA Teachers, inclusion of con­tingent paid workers and other left out temporary employees in SRO 520, removal of 202, regular­ization of all employees working under state and centrally spon­sored schemes, increase in the honorium of Anganwari Workers and helpers and other issues will be redressed at an earliest.

He also congratulated all EJAC leaders for their efforts and result oriented struggle. (KNS)