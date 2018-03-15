Eisa Was Close To Me,Often Talked About Post-Burhan Situation: Geelani

Srinagar—Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani on Wednesday described Eisa Fazili as “passionate warrior” and one who was very close to him. Eisa was killed along with Syed Owais Shafi of Kokernag and an unidentified militant in an encounter with government forces at Hakoora in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district earlier this week.

“His commitment with freedom mission was exemplary and served as moral precedence. He was very thoughtful about the prevailing situation and commitment with his mission was praiseworthy, said Geelani addressing a gathering of mourners, on telephone. Eisa Fazili, Geelani said was very close to him, a passionate warrior who often visited his residence.

Recalling his meetings with Eisa, Geelani said that he often discussed the “post Burhan scenario and continuous blood-shed, plight of maimed, pellet victims, ransacking of properties, detention of youth in torture centres and excesses perpetrated by forces gave him sleepless nights.”

“This proved a turning point for him, joined resistance movement and embraced martyrdom,” added Geelani.

Paying glorious tribute to Eisa, Owais Shafi and other militant killed in Hakoora gunfight, Geelani said that youth lay their lives to end the “age-old slavery of their nation,” and put huge responsibility on shoulders of leadership and people to honour their sacrifices and take “mission to its logical end”.

Quoting Holy Quran Geelani said that these “martyrs are alive.” “And do not think of those killed in Allah’s path as dead: indeed, they are alive and receive their sustenance from their Lord. They rejoice in the bounty provided by Allah,” he said, adding, “We are duty bound to disassociate from those who since past seven decades are involved in genocide. We should boycott these chameleons and turn coats, as they for the lust of power are bartering the blood of our budding youth”.

Commenting over the prevailing situations which he described to be appalling, Geelani said that authorities in New Delhi are desperate to enforce their will and weaken “just and genuine freedom movement. “As such we have to be cautious, remain united and adopt the spirit of persistence in pursuit of cherished goal.”

The octoganrian leader said that Kashmir was a disputed state and people of Kashmir are getting killed only because they are asking for their right to self-determination. “We do not want to snatch any legal part of India. We will pursue our mission till its logical conclusion.”

Shutdown, Restrictions In Soura, Adjoining Areas

Authorities on Wednesday imposed restrictions for the third consecutive day in Soura and adjoining areas following the killing of local militant Eisa Fazli in an encounter with government forces in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Eisa along with Syed Owais Shafi of Violoo Kokernag and an officially unidentified militant were killed at Hakoora area of the south Kashmir district during the intervening of night 11 and March 12.

The police and paramilitary CRPF have laid barricades at several places to bar the movement of people through the area. Among others concertina wire along the horizontal stretch of road were laid at Pandach connecting Ganderbal with Srinagar. They said while transport towards Dargah Hazratbal was being allowed, police and CRPF do not allow movement on 90-ft stretch. Shop and other business establishments also remained closed in Soura, Ellahibagh, Buchpora, Umarhaer, Ahmadnagar and some parts of Ganderbal district. The schools and colleges, both private and government, are closed in the areas as precautionary measure.