Efforts To Shield Culprits Shocking: JRL

Srinagar—Joint Resistance Leadership on Tuesday described the attempt of Kathua Bar Association and certain political parties of Jammu to obstruct filing of charge sheet in rape and murder of eight year old Asifa Banu as shocking and morally bankrupt.

“The attempt of Kathua Bar Association and certain political parties of Jammu who are obstructing the law from taking its own course and openly favoring the criminals involved in the brutal rape and murder of eight year old girl child Asifa is shocking and morally bankrupt,” said the JRL comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued here.

“There will be hardly any place in world where efforts will be made by section of people to shield the culprits involved in a minor child’s rape and murder unless there is a heinous ulterior motive involved. And it seems that it’s that motive of intimidation and displacement of the Gujjar community from their land which is driving these people to such shameless and highly condemnable actions,” they said.

They said that these lawyers by creating hurdles in filing the charge sheet against the culprits was a violation of all basic principles of law, justice and humanity, which has left a big question mark on their credibility and the protest by them clearly indicates that they are working under political pressure and an agenda. “This brazen act by lawyers has also taken lid off the lid of their anti Muslim mindset against the Muslims of Jammu and Chenab region.”

The leadership while citing the case of Nirbahya rape and murder that shook India in December 2016, stated that all political, religious and social organisations civil society activists rightly joined hands and spoke in one voice to ensure severe punishment to the culprits and justice for the victim “but reverse is the case in Asifa where every effort is being made to shield and save the culprits by communalising this human issue of justice to a little child.”

The leadership made it clear that whether it was the issue of justice for Asifa or any issue related to injustice or harassment of the people of Jammu, Chenab Valley, Rajouri and Poonch at the hands of fanatic elements who belong to a particular community, Kashmiri Leadership and the people of Kashmir will always stand by them and stand up for them.