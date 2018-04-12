Educational Institutions To Remain Closed Today

Srinagar—Authorities on Wednesday decided to suspend the class work in schools and colleges in most parts of the Kashmir. Kashmir University and Islamic University cancelled examinations and also suspended the class work.

“In view of concerns expressed by students, all Kashmir University examinations scheduled to be held on April 12 (Thursday) and April 13 (Friday) are postponed. Fresh dates will be announced separately later,” a PRO of the varsity said in a statement.

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has postponed the examination of range officers scheduled on Thursday.

“The exams scheduled on Thursday have been postponed and will be conducted on Monday (April 16) afternoon,” said chairman PSC Latief-u-Zaman Deva.

A release from the Islamia College of Science and Commerce said that all the examinations scheduled on Thursday have been cancelled. “Fresh dates for the deferred examinations shall be notified separately. Please check the college website regularly,” the official added.

An official of the government meanwhile said that the class work in all the schools and colleges in south Kashmir districts shall remain suspended on Thursday.

The decision was taken as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order in the region, the official said.

Deputy Commissioner Kupwara in a communiqué said: “District administration has decided to suspend the class work in all the schools and colleges of the district except Keran, Karnah and Machil area”.

Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal Piyush Singla told GNS that the district administration has decided to keep all the educational institutions open in the district on Thursday.

An official of the district administration Baramulla said that the class work in all the schools and colleges except in Uri shall remain suspended.

Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Khursheed Ahmad Shah also confirmed that class work in all the schools and colleges to remain suspended in the district except in Uri sector.

Meanwhile, an official of the district administration Srinagar told GNS that the class works in all the schools and colleges shall remain suspended in the district on Thursday.

The official further said the administration has decided to impose the restrictions in the Old City of Srinagar.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioners of all the south Kashmir districts including Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, and Anantnag also decided to suspend the class work in all the schools and colleges in these districts, an official said.

The decision to suspend class work in most parts of the Kashmir Valley and restrictions in Old City of Srinagar was taken by the respective district magistrates after reviewing the overall security scenario following massive protests by the students in several parts which erupted against the killings of four civilians and injuring of more than 60 others in government forces action near encounter site at Khudwani in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.