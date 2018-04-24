Education Should Be Politics Neutral: CCA

Srinagar—Stating that education should be politics neutral, the Coaching Centres Association (CCA) on Monday said that they won’t close the coaching centres till they receive any formal order from the government.

The association however closed all the coaching centres as a mark of protest against the government’s order.

Minister for Education, Finance and Labour & Employment, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Sunday said all those private tuition centers which offer tuitions upto class 12th will be closed for time being and the decision in this regard will be reviewed later.

Addressing a presser here, the CCA said that they were yet to receive any formal order from the government side. “We are yet to receive any formal order from the government and we will continue to take classes till we receive any formal order,” CCA president, G N Var said.

“We want that the education should be politics neutral. Nobody should play politics over the education of the students,” he said, adding that at a time when the students have already suffered a huge loss, the government is pushing the students to suffer further losses.

“In one and a half month period, the students have attended classes for only 20 days. Thus giving a big loss to the students in academics,” he said, adding that the step by the government at this juncture would prove disastrous for the students.

Var informed the reporters that the association following the chaos among the students talked to the government in this regard who assured them that they will come up with an order which would be child-centric. “We will follow the government orders as they have assured us that they will take us on board before prior to issuing any order,” Var said.

He further stated that the association won’t allow anyone to play politics over the education and said “the education for the child is must and everybody should try and focus to ensure education for the students at any cost,” he said.