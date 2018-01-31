ED questions Shabir Shah’s wife again

Govt playing delaying tactics to prolong her husband’s detention, says Dr Bilquees
Srinagar—The Enforcement Directorate Tuesday again questioned the wife of incarcerated Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) chairman; Shabir Ahmad Shah in New Delhi.
The ED had summoned Dr Bilquees Shah on Jan 18 this year and had asked her to appear on Jan 30.
The wife of Shah while talking to KNS said that the government is playing ‘delaying tactics’ just to prolong the ‘illegal detention’ of her husband.
She said that she was ‘grilled’ seven hours continuously today.
“After completing all investigations and filing of charge sheet by ED, nothing has been found against Shabir Shah till date, which got the ED officers more frustrated for which they also grilled Shah’s nephew yesterday continuously for 10-12 hours from morning 11am to evening 10pm,” she said, adding that “today I was made to reply all that old questions about my job livelihood, education of my children, my bank details, earnings, salary, property details and other things.”
“When I objected to reply once again which I have replied in my written statements in my previous visits, the Assistant Director ED said ‘Madam the previous Enforcement Officer has got transferred out to his parent department and now I am totally fresh to the case so need to have all the details once again’,” she said.
Dr Bilquees Shah said that the irony is that ED has already been investigating an old case of 2005 and where in the fresh investigations are also going on since last more than six months and the “Enforcement Officer is telling me he is new to the case. This shows clearly how Govt is playing delaying tactics just to prolong the illegal detention of Shabir Shah.” (KNS)
