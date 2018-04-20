Dy CM Cries ‘International Conspiracy’

Jammu—The Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and senior BJP leader, Dr Nirmal Singh, on Thursday said Congress party played worst role in making Rasana-Kathua case (rape and murder of eight-year-old girl) as communal and played divisive politics over it.

He warned Congress would play disruptive politics especially in Jammu and Kashmir in coming months and asked people to remain aware of the party's “conspiracies.”

He refused to answer whether the Kathua rape and murder case be transferred to the CBI, saying the case is at present is in the High Court and the Supreme Court and whatever directions the Courts will pass, they will be accepted and implemented by the State government.

“The way Congress played politics over the Rasana case is an example of divisive politics of the party . A right-hand man of Ghulam Nabi Azad was leading an agitation in Jammu and at the same time they were part of the candlelight march”, Nirmal Singh said alluding to Jammu High Court Bar Association President B.S Salathia.

Salathia has worked as the chief electoral agent of Ghulam Nabi Azad during 2014 general elections, which Azad lost. Salathia on April 11 had given a strike call in Jammu seeking transfer of the Kathua rape and murder case to the CBI from the State Crime Branch.

Nirmal Singh said the Congress party has been exposed. He said the Congress's claim of secularism is based on lies. All along, he said, Congress party has made people fight on the basis of religion and caste.

This was the first press conference by any top BJP leader in Jammu after the resignation of two BJP Ministers Chander Prakash Ganga and Lal Singh for attending a rally of Hindu Ekta Manch on April 1. He said the Ministers resigned on the moral grounds.

The deputy chief minister said whosoever is involved in the rape and murder of the eight-year-old girl would be given stern punishment. He said it was a fact that the girl was raped and murdered and all reports were lying with the High Court and the Court would take a decision about it. He, however, said an international conspiracy was going on over the case to destabilize the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. He said a conspiracy is being hatched to disturb the situation in the State. He said it was unfortunate what has happened to the girl and the incident shouldn’t be given the communal colour.

He said since the PDP-BJP came to power three years ago, at many a times “elements inimical to peace at the behest of Pakistan” have tried to polarize the situation in the State.