Drug Peddler Breaks Naka, Throws Tahab Village Into Tizzy

Pulwama—Clashes erupted in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district after a rumours spread in the town that some militants were trapped in Tahab village of the district.

Earlier, government forces resorted to aerial firing after a vehicle failed to stop at a naka crossing in Tahab village.

An official said that a vehicle was signalled to stop at a naka in Bongam Tahab for checking. “It didn’t stop following which forces fired some shots in the air to stop the vehicle,” he said.

The official said that driver managed to flee from the spot leaving poppy straw behind.

Reports said that shortly after the incident forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation. The news about search operation and the alleged trapping of militants spread in the town where youth pelted stones on police station. The government forces lobbed tear smoke shells to disperse.

The clashes disrupted life in the town while shopkeepers lowered their shutters. After couple of hours of disruption, the life limped back to normalcy at around 4 when traders again opened up their shops.

A police official said that no militants were present in Tahab Village while those who dropped poppy straw from the vehicle were probably drug peddlers. (CNS)