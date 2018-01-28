Dredging process to be complete under deadline, assures RDPL firm

“To augment the dredging activities after the 2014 floods the department of Irrigation and Flood Control outsourced dredging work in Baramulla and Srinagar to M/s Reach Dredging Ltd, Kolkata, who have dredged out a quantity of 80% tentatively in these reaches till December 2017.”
Srinagar: The dredging process in river Jehlum started as flood preventive measure will be completed under the deadline set by the state government, the officials said on Saturday.
Reach Dredging Private Limited, the Kolkata-based firm, currently on contract for the ongoing dredging of river Jehlum has assured that the pending work will be completed under the deadline set by the state government, while as the administration is keeping a close eye on the dredging process in the North Kashmir’s Sopore and Baramulla, officials said.
Pertinently, Minister for PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control, Ch. Sham Lal recently informed in the ongoing session of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly that as part of flood prevention measure around 10.90 lakh cusec mtr de-silting has already been done in Jhelum between Srinagar- Baramulla till Dec 2017.
The Minister was replying to a question by PDP MLA Mohammad Ashraf Mir.
“To augment the dredging activities after the 2014 floods the department of Irrigation and Flood Control outsourced dredging work in Baramulla and Srinagar to M/s Reach Dredging Ltd, Kolkata, who have dredged out a quantity of 80% tentatively in these reaches till December 2017,” he had said.
Meanwhile, Executive Engineer Irrigation and Flood control (I&FC) Baramullah, GM Gannai who is on job to monitor the dredging process in North Kashmir has said that the toughest portion between two bridges in Sopore has been dredged on war footing bases using excavator on pontoons.
“In-between the two bridges of Sopore was a difficult area for the dredging as there was silt sand boulders beneath in the river. We used excavator on pontoons for the dredging here and by now more than 60 percent work has been completed here,” he said.
“The work from Sopore to Khadniyar is also going in a full swing. Dredging has also been started several other places on Jehlum in North Kashmir.” he added.
