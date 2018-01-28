Dredging process to be complete under deadline, assures RDPL firm

Srinagar: The dredg­ing process in river Jehlum started as flood preventive measure will be completed under the deadline set by the state government, the offi­cials said on Saturday.

Reach Dredging Private Limited, the Kolkata-based firm, currently on contract for the ongoing dredging of river Jehlum has assured that the pending work will be completed under the dead­line set by the state govern­ment, while as the adminis­tration is keeping a close eye on the dredging process in the North Kashmir’s Sopore and Baramulla, officials said.

Pertinently, Minister for PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control, Ch. Sham Lal re­cently informed in the ongo­ing session of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly that as part of flood prevention mea­sure around 10.90 lakh cusec mtr de-silting has already been done in Jhelum be­tween Srinagar- Baramulla till Dec 2017.

The Minister was replying to a question by PDP MLA Mohammad Ashraf Mir.

“To augment the dredg­ing activities after the 2014 floods the department of Ir­rigation and Flood Control outsourced dredging work in Baramulla and Srinagar to M/s Reach Dredging Ltd, Kolkata, who have dredged out a quantity of 80% tenta­tively in these reaches till December 2017,” he had said.

Meanwhile, Executive En­gineer Irrigation and Flood control (I&FC) Baramullah, GM Gannai who is on job to monitor the dredging pro­cess in North Kashmir has said that the toughest por­tion between two bridges in Sopore has been dredged on war footing bases using exca­vator on pontoons.

“In-between the two bridges of Sopore was a difficult area for the dredging as there was silt sand boulders beneath in the river. We used excavator on pontoons for the dredging here and by now more than 60 percent work has been com­pleted here,” he said.

“The work from Sopore to Khadniyar is also going in a full swing. Dredging has also been started several other places on Jehlum in North Kashmir.” he added.