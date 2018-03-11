Drabu Was JKLF Member Before Joining PDP: Malik

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Sunday reacted sharply to the statement by senior PDP leader and Finance Minister Dr Haseeb Drabu that Kashmir was a non political issue and levelled serious allegations against him.

“Haseeb Drabu’s statement is a classic example of a person trying to act like a lawyer in politics who has no ideology, faith and ethics but is always ready to represent his clients’ wishes and whims”.

JKLF chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik said this in s press statement here today.

He was reacting to media reports about Haseeb Darbu’s statement issued during a conclave organized by Indian PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry at New Delhi.

“Jammu and Kashmir shouldn't be seen as a conflict state or a political problem, but as a society with social issues”, Drabu had said.

Speaking at an event themed 'Kashmir: the way forward' in New Delhi last week, Drabu said: "Don't see J&K as a conflict state and a political issue, it is a society which has social issues right now. We are trying to find our own space and we are going through a process which many other countries are also going through."

"It (J&K) is not a political issue as far as I can see. They have been barking up the wrong tree for the last 50 or 70 years by talking about the politics of it, that the political situation has never improved.

"We seriously need to look at in terms of how it is a society that is in search for itself," he said.

Terming the statement of Dr Drabu as an “ample specimen of a sold-out mentality” and classic example of a person trying to act like a “lawyer in politics who has no ideology, faith and ethics but is always ready to represent his clients’ wishes and whims,” JKLF chairman said that issuing ‘ridiculous and absurd’ statements in a pursuit to distort historical facts can only be termed as naivety and ignorance.

“Drabu like collaborators want to prove their loyalty to their masters in Delhi and Nagpur by issuing statements like these but these people should know that facts don’t change by mincing words and coining new terms”, MALIK said.

Reminding Dr Drabu of his ‘old words and commitments’, JKLF chairman said that right from 1947, history of Jammu Kashmir has witnessed venal people who used freedom movement as a launching pad for gaining access to power politics and thus sold out their conscience for petty gains.

Malik claimed that “in 1996, Haseeb Drabu came to (APHC) Kashmir awareness bureau (KAB) office at Delhi with his friend Sideeq Wahid in an Auto Rickshaw. Mr. Drabu talked to me for hours and while praising our efforts for liberation of Jammu Kashmir from illegal occupation of India delivered several ideas and concepts for it. He in front of KAB office bears including the then KAB bureau chief Ghulam Muhammad Butt who is lodged at Tihar jail Delhi from last many years, said on oath that that whenever he is in Bombay he always visits the ancestral house of Qauid I Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and bows his head in respect for his wisdom about Hindu chauvinist mind-set which in his words is always anti-Muslim, Malik said.

“Whenever Drabu met me, he advocated separation from “Hindu mentality and mindset” and that every Kashmiri should strive for this sacred cause, said Malik.

Malik claimed that after several meetings and deliberations, Drabu and his friend joined JKLF and worked with us for many months. “During these times his emphasis remained on preparing economic blue print for independent Kashmir”.

JKLF chairman said that after few years Mr. Drabu got what he intended to and was awarded with the chairmanship of JK bank. “Betraying his nation, he renounced resistance movement for his petty selfish gain and switched over to other side of the divide and joined Indian political system”.

Terming the statement of Haseeb Drabu at the event where besides many Indians, scores of diplomats and ambassadors were also present, as an attempt to hoodwink international and Indian people, JKLF chairman said that Haseeb Drabu is saying that everyone who thinks Kashmir is a political problem is a fool. He is suggesting that if people of Kashmir whom he is abusing of having identity crisis by coining terms like “a society in search for itself” are provided enough bribe in form of investments and economy they will shun their resistance and solution will arrive. “This is actually the naiveté of a collaborator who thinks of everyone being corrupt and ready to sell his or her conscience”, said JKLF chairman.

JKLF leader said that Mr. Drabu is saying that everyone except him has been barking up the wrong tree for the last 50 or 70 years by talking about the politics of Kashmir and that it was not a political issue, we want to ask him that was he also barking the wrong tree when he was using freedom movement as a launching pad for his entry into politics. JKLF chairman said that it is this “hypocritical attitude Haseeb Drabu like educated people who advocated Freedom through their ideas especially write-ups and articles that are even now available on internet, which invoked thousands of young and old to join freedom struggle and sacrifice their lives for it.”