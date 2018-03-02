Dr-Ahangar’s Removal:HC Seeks Details Of SKIMS Governing Body,‘Superiors’ By Mar-16

Srinagar—The J&K High Court on Thursday directed Additional Secretary GAD to provide names of governing body of SKIMS and his “superiors” on whose direction former SKIMS director Dr Ahangar was removed and Dr Omar Javed appointed at his place.

“The contemnor (Additional Secretary GAD G R Mir) has filed the statement of facts which appears to be a ploy devised to hoodwink the process of law. The order of this Court directed the contemnor to spell out the names of the persons who participated in the decision making process which culminated into the issuance of the two government orders (removing Dr Ahangar and ratifying of order on approntment of Dr Omar Javed as director SKIMS by governing body),” a bench of Justice M K Hanjura said.

“The contemnor in the statement of facts has with the ultimate aim of dilly dallying the proceedings stated that the government order no. 84-GAD of 2018 dated 11.01.2018 was issued by him under the instruction of the competent authority conveyed to him by his superiors. Who participated in the meeting of the governing body held on 12.01.2018, whereby the Governing body ratified the decision relating to the entrusting of charge of the post of Director, SKIMS and Ex-Officio Secretary to Government to Prof. Omar Javed Shah, HOD Surgical Gastroenterology & Dean, Medical Faculty and who these superiors were, under the dictates of whom he passed the order, have not been made known to this Court,” the court said and asked him to comply with the directions passed by the court on February 21 in letter and spirit. The court asked him to file the compliance report on or before March 16 “failing which appropriate orders shall follow on the next date”.

On last date of hearing, the court observed that its order had been flouted with impunity regarding removal of Dr Ahangar as Director SKIMS.

“Taking an overall view of the matter what is brought to the fore is that the order of this court appears to have been flouted with impunity by the respondent and all others at whose instance and on whose directions the two orders (appointment of Dr Javed Omar and subsequent approval) came to the surface,” the court had said while hearing contempt plea filed by Dr Ahangar.

However, the court had said, before taking any “coercive action” in the matter, notice shall be sent to the government for filing the statement of facts/compliance report within a week’s time.