‘Doors Of Justice Closed For Kashmiris?’

Srinagar—Chairman of Hurriyat Conference (M) and one of the members of joint resistance leadership on Wednesday said asked an open question: “Who shall Kashmiris approach for justice.”

“Now situation is such that who will probe Shopian massacre? Are not those killed humans? Last month three civilians were killed in Shopian and Mehbooba Mufti said probe will be taken to logical conclusion. Now they (her government) told Supreme Court that there is no name mentioned in the FIR,” Mirwaiz told reporters moments before he was detained outside his residence here.

“To whom you will hold guilty. Against whom you will proceed? Who will probe Sunday’s killings? Who will lodge FIR? Who will probe? This is a bizarre situation. (Vo Qatl Bhī Karte Haiñ To Charchā Nahīñ Hotā). Don’t we have right even to raise voice, demanding probe into massacre. To whom we shall say this. Now courts get into everything. How long will it continue? Are doors of justice closed for people of Kashmir? I will appeal Mehbooba Mufti (chief minister of J&K) to announce in assembly and Narendra Modi to declare in parliament that no justice will be given to Kashmiris. Let them declare that doors of High Court and Supreme Court are closed for Kashmiris. We will not keep even expectations.”

He said further: “These institutions have otherwise failed to provide justice to Kashmiris. Which case of massacres till 1990 have been taken to logical conclusion? There was some punishment in Machil (fake encounter of 3 youths) and they too were released by army court. What is this? What are you telling world? The entire world community is being deceived in the name of democracy. There is no democracy. The situation is worst then autocracy. “

He said that the Jammu and Kashmir has been practically turned in an “army state”. “Situation is such that the people completely feel that they are being pushed to wall and if situation takes turns 2008 like turn, the government will be wholly and solely responsible,” he said.

He said despite categorical orders by high court, calling to keep a detainee near his residence, a number of political prisoners have been shifted to outside jails. “You are aware about NIA. Nearly a dozen political Kashmiris are in Tihar jail. Their life is under threat. You know about what happen with Shabir Shah. You know the story of our Kashmiris languishing in Tihar and other jails. They are feeling helpless. There are threatened every day that they will be killed for being Kashmiris. Similar situation is about Kashmir students studying outside. A propaganda is unleashed against Kashmiris across India and are being singled out and targeted.”

Mirwaiz said that under AFSPA, unbridled powers that the forces enjoy, entire Valley has been witnessing repeated mayhem and massacres in which people including teenagers children and women become targets as streets are turned red with blood.

He said that as long as there is not a shift in New Delhis approach in dealing with the Kashmir issue, these black laws like AFSPA ,PSA ,Disturbed Areas Act will continue to be there and will keep extracting a huge cost of life and limb from Kashmiris.

Mirwaiz said it was time that the “collaborators in this policy of repression and terror unleashed upon Kashmiris”.

“If the collaborators do not stop this genocide of Kashmiris at the hands of forces and keep pushing people to the wall people will have no option but to hit the streets as in 2008 and 2016,” he said.

Mirwaiz strongly criticized the State government for shifting prisoners including Dr Muhammad Qasim Faktoo and Dr Muhammad Shafi Shariati besides dozens of others from Central Jail Srinagar to various prisons in Jammu stating that the ruling dispensation has no respect for the ruling of its own High Court and that the move to shift prisoners was purely a revenge upon them.

Mirwaiz said the plight of political prisoners most of who are “illegally” detained was a matter of concern for all.T”he treatment meted out to them is inhuman as they are even denied basic rights and facilities that prisoners are entitled to.”