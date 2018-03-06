Dog Menace: SMC Says 27000 Sterilizations Planned In Year

Srinagar—The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Monday directed Housing and Urban Development Department (H&UDD) to provide required finance assistance and logistic support to SMC so as to able it to achieve all the objectives of controlling the menace of stray dogs in the city.

Hearing a Public Interest Litigation, a division bench of Chief Justice Badar Durrez Ahmad and Justice Ali Mohammad was informed that regarding animal birth control, at present there was one centre at Shuhama, for controlling the birth of dogs. “In so far as birth control is concerned, at this centre, approximately 10 sterilization can be done per day. However this is no sufficient and as such another centre is to be set up at Tengpora,” SMC said. The Tengpora centre, the SMC said, would take about 9 to 10 months for completion. “Once the Tangpora centre is established that centre would be able perform 80 sterilizations per day, thus bringing the total sterilizations to 90 per day.”

Based on estimation of 300 working days, the court observed that approximately 27000 sterilizations would be carried out. “This would mean that around 70% of the stray dog population would be sterilized and that would stabilize the population of the dogs. This would be done on a continuous basis and off course the target is also that 100% stray dogs would be inoculated,” the court observed.

Another aspect of the keeping a check on stray dogs, the SMC said is about curtailing energy rich garbage available to stray dogs and setting anti-birth control and anti-rabies control.

The SMC said Srinagar produces about 400 metric garbage per day on an average and out of it; about 20000 kg is contributed by poultry energy rich waste. “This enables stray dog population not only have higher birth. Therefore action has been suggested for energy rich garbage and various methods have been initiated which have been undertaken and would continue to be undertaken,” the court observed in the order.

“In order that SMC is able to achieve all these objectives, they will need full financial assistance and logistic support from H&UDD. A request has already been made by the SMC on 29 Marc 2016 and May 16 2016,” the court said. Additional Advocate General assured the court that all necessary action would be done on the request made so that plan of action which has formulated by the SMC for controlling stray dog menace in the city is achieved. “Both SMC and U&UDD will file status report,” the court said.

Additional advocate General appearing for health and medical education department took the court through the affidavit file by Commissioner Secretary of the department dated 28-2-2018.

As required, the affidavit was required for the purposes of indicating the availabilities of anti-rabies vaccines and human Rabies immunoglobulin injection throughout the state. However, as per affidavit, only information about the Kashmir Valley has been given. Details about Leh and Kargil have also not been provided, the court observed. “The ant-rabies vaccines is available free of cost at SMC. However with regarding to human Rabies immunoglobulin, it is stated that it has not be incorporated in the list of drugs needed by the hospital,” the court said, adding, that no explanation has been given as to why this was so.

“The affidavit also provides consolidated report of anti-rabies vacancies and human Rabies immunoglobulin injections except Leh and Kargil. On going through the consolidated report, we find that certain hospitals don’t have vaccine/injection whereas some others have huge surplus.”

For example, the court said, Sub Divisional Hospital Bijbhera has no anti-Rabies vacancies as on 27-2-2018. Similarly block Larnoo there are no anti-rabies and same is case with district hospital Qazigund and other hospitals and dispensaries. “From the above it is evident that the management of anti-rabies vaccines is not done properly. It will be never be the case that any hospital or dispensary does not have anti-rabies injection. In fact each CMO should be in a position of use stock of anti-rabies vaccine and if necessary he can divert from hospitals which to hospitals which donot have.” Similarly, the court said Directors of Health Services Kashmir and Jammu divisions should ensure that inventory management of anti-rabies vaccines and human Rabies immunoglobulin so that they are know in any point about the vaccines running low. “This is not a complicated exercise. All the hospital should provide weekly updates of their inventories so that the Directors are informed about requirements so that supplies can be sent immediately,” the court said and also directed J&K Supplies Corporation, on requisition being made, shall immediately supply the anti-rabies vaccines.

court termed as “shocking” the non-availability of anti-rabies vaccines and none of them have human rabies immunoglobulin (HRIG) injection in most of the institutions in Jammu. court made made the observation after perusing an affidavit filed by Commissioner secretary health and medical education department in compliance to the court’s direction.

“The affidavit which gives the position for Jammu province is quite shocking because most of the institutions don’t have stock of anti-rabies vaccines and none of them have human Rabies immunoglobulin injection,” the court said and called for needs to rectify the same immediately. “Director Health Service Jammu shall immediately take action and file action taken report,” the court said.