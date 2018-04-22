Doctor detained for questioning after militant who boarded his vehicle escapes

Srinagar—A doctor was detained for questioning after a militant who had boarded his vehicle escaped in Mir Bazar area of Kulgam area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Saturday evening.

Official sources told GNS that a joint team of army, SOG and CRPF had laid a naka at Mir Bazar. They stopped a car and apprehended a person and during searches of the vehicle, police claimed to have recovered one AK-47 with two magazines and one pistol with one magazine.

A police officer said that the person turned out to be a doctor and further questioning is underway. He identified the doctor as Dr Aijaz Rasool son of Ghulam Rasool of Khrewan, Malpora, Kulgam.

Reportedly some militant had boarded the doctor's vehicle and seeing the naka party the militant escaped from the spot. The militant had boarded the doctor's vehicle at Al Stop Mir bazar.

