DLSA Ganderbal holds Legal Awareness camp at Chattergul Kangan

Ganderbal—District Legal Authority Ganderbal Thursday organized a legal Services Camp on “Rights of Women and Social evil against women, and Different Welfare Schemes & social security highlighted” at Govt. Boys Higher Secondary Institute Chattergul Kangan
During the programme/Seminar Lectures were delivered by Id. Judicial Magistrate Ganderbal, who is also Chairman Tehsil Legal Services Committee Ganderbal Mansoor Ahmad Lone, Tehsil Social welfare officer Kangan, Adv SM Mustehseen and Adv Ghulam Rasool Rather.
Beside this Naib Tehsildar Kangan, Bar Members of District Ganderbal, Anganwari Workers, Numberdar, Sarpaches, Chowkidar, Panches, Senior and other citizens were present. All the heads of department elaborated there schemes and general public also participated in the interactive sessions. All the heads of department assured the implementation of schemes in later and spirit. Vote of thank was presented by Munsiff/ Judicial Magistrate 1st Class Ganderbal Mr. Mansoor Ahmad Lone.
