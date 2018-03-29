Discussion On Sexual Violence By Army In Kashmir ‘Anti-National’: BJP

Criticising the theme of the discussion, BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar said Kashmir belongs to India and the Army is there to protect the country's interests. "This theme is serious and anti-national," he said, demanding its cancellation.
Mumbai—A discussion organised by the Dr Ambedkar Centre For Social Justice of Mumbai University on 'Military Occupation in Kashmir Sexual Violence on Kashmiri Women' was cancelled after the issue was raised in the Maharashtra Assembly.
BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar raised this issue in the Assembly, and Education Minister Vinod Tawde announced that the government would ask the Governor, who is the Chancellor of the university, to direct the vice-chancellor to hold an inquiry into the issue.
Bhatkhalkar said the seminar on 'Disparity, Discrimination, Deprivation and the Idea of Social Justice' had an afternoon session today on the topic "Military Occupation in Kashmir: Sexual Violence on Kashmiri Women".
Criticising the theme of the discussion, he said Kashmir belongs to India and the Army is there to protect the country's interests. "This theme is serious and anti-national," he said, demanding its cancellation.
Tawde said the university is autonomous and the Ambedkar Centre is independent. "If government interferes, these organisations allege that it is a breach of freedom of speech. Some people malign the Army in the garb of human rights. But this is an important issue, and the government will ask the governor to look into it and direct the vice- chancellor to take necessary action," he said.
The session was subsequently cancelled, government sources said.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.