DGP Strikes Upbeat Note: ‘Kashmir Summer Will Be Good’

Srinagar— The director general of the J and K police (DGP), SP Vaid on Thursday struck an upbeat note on the state’s security situation saying that he expected the coming summer to be “okay.”

This was in contrast to the projections of some authorities in the security apparatus who had recently said that infiltration and militancy-related incidents would pick up in Kashmir with the coming of summer.

Talking to reporters after visiting the family of SPO Muhammad Yusuf who was killed along with one SOG personnel and three army men in an encounter with militants in the Halmatpora area of Kupwara on Wednesday, the DGP said that “there was a lot of change” in the situation in comparison to last year with respect to youth joining militancy.

“Now, very few join (militancy). They are trying to mislead youth. From last year there is a lot of change. (I) hope youth will choose the right path. They should dedicate their lives to themselves and their families,” the DGP said.

Asked whether infiltration across the LoC would increase because of the low snowfall this winter, the DGP said: “Our forces are alert, and they will not allow the situation to deteriorate. This year, summer in Kashmir will be good.”

Asked whether any member of SPO Mohammad Yousuf’s family will be provided permanent employment, the DGP said: “One who becomes a martyr, his son becomes entitled to a job under SRO. One of his sons is highly qualified and I will try to talk to J&K bank chairman through Chief Minister (Mehbooba Mufti) for his appointment in J&K bank.”

Muhammad Yusuf, a resident of Kachama Kupwara is survived by aged parents, three sons and two minor daughters, the youngest being five-years-old.