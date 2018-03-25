DGP Appeals To Families

Srinagar—Director General of Police SP Vaid has requested the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chairman Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and families of other youth who have joined militant ranks to persuade their sons to “shun the path of violence” and return to their homes.

“I appeal the families of Junaid and other youth who have joined militant ranks to persuade their kids to give up the path of violence and return to their families,” the DGP said

Asked about his reaction over Abid Maqbool Bhat, the son of a police head constable, joining militant ranks, the DGP said he urges the family to request their son to return.

“I have not seen the picture but in case, he has joined militant ranks, I request his family also to urge their son to return back,” Vaid said.