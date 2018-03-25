DGP Appeals To Families

“I appeal the families of Junaid and other youth who have joined militant ranks to persuade their kids to give up the path of violence and return to their families,” the DGP said
Srinagar—Director General of Police SP Vaid has requested the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chairman Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and families of other youth who have joined militant ranks to persuade their sons to “shun the path of violence” and return to their homes.
“I appeal the families of Junaid and other youth who have joined militant ranks to persuade their kids to give up the path of violence and return to their families,” the DGP said
Asked about his reaction over Abid Maqbool Bhat, the son of a police head constable, joining militant ranks, the DGP said he urges the family to request their son to return.
“I have not seen the picture but in case, he has joined militant ranks, I request his family also to urge their son to return back,” Vaid said.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.