Despite getting money,ZEO’s of Bla zones yet to provide uniforms to students

Baramulla—Despite getting funds from the State Govern­ment, the Education Department in a couple of Zones in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district has not distributed school uniforms among needy students.

The parents of these Government School students from Pattan and Singpora Zones have alleged that some officers despite getting money from the government have neither bothered to purchase uniforms nor give any reason for the delay.

“It is mid-session and we have no uniforms for our children,” they added.

“In Singpora and Pattan Zones, money has been deposited in the account of concerned ZEO to purchase uniforms for the school students. Only a few students were provided uniforms that shrank after single washing. It is a scam and the matter needs to be probed,” said a group of parents.

The parents while seeking the intervention of Chief Minister and Minister for Education into the mat­ter demanded that ZEO’s should be made accountable and the matter should be thoroughly probed.

When Contacted Chief Educa­tion Officer Baramulla, Abdul Ahmad Ganaie told CNS that they have already transferred money to the accounts of con­cerned ZEO’s. “As per guidelines, we have to provide 2 uniforms to each student, but if they haven’t got the single uniform yet, it is worrisome. I assure you that mat­ter will be probed within any de­lay,” he said. (CNS)