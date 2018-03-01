Deposit Guns In 5 Days: DC Kup

The instructions came after the reports of three missing residents of WarnovLolab, who apparently was on a hunting expedition in the upper reaches of Lashikote forests when they got trapped in a snow avalanche and till date, their whereabouts are not known.
Kupwara—District Magistrate Kupwara on Wednesday asked licensed gun owners to deposit their weapons in the respective police stations within five days.
Furthermore, the district administration said that hunted of protected and endangered species is unlawful and banned under the provisions of State Wild Life Protection Act and the person found violating would be dealt strictly.
