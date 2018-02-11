‘By denying mortal remains of Bhat,Guru,Delhi set a wrong precedence’  

Srinagar—Chairman Hurriyat Conference (G) Syed Ali Geelani on Saturday paid glorious tributes to Maq­bool Bhat on his 34th death anniversary and reiterated his demand for the return of the mortal remains of JKLF ideologue and Afzal Guru.

Ridiculing New Delhi for their reluctance in returning the mortal remains, Geelani said: “no country other than India set this wrong precedence and in this way its claim of the largest democracy in the world is getting badly exposed”.

In a statement, Geelani reiterated the JRL’s call for complete and state-wide shutdown today. “The nations never forget their heroes. They are source of inspiration for us and the best way of paying tributes to them is that the nation should not forget these brave sons of the soil, who had sacri­ficed their present for the future of the nation,” he said.

“We have presented unparalleled sacrifice and now it is very imperative and obligatory to safeguard them. We need to check loopholes and control our feeble points as all these weak­nesses harm cherished mission of our martyrs,” he added.

Hurriyat (G) chairman called upon people to exhibit steadfastness and unanimity and keep aloof from New Delhi and its “local stooges”. “Don’t support them as all these activ­ities prove detrimental for our freedom movement.” He said.

Meanwhile, on the directions of Geelani, a deputa­tion comprising of Mohammad Rafiq Owasi, Mukhtar Ahmad and Rameez Raja visited residence of Moham­mad Afzal Guru and presented Tafheem-ul-Quran to his son Galib Guru and expressed sympathy and solidarity.

The deputation also visited the incarcerated activist Ahtisham Farooq and expressed condolences over the de­mise of his grandmother. The deputation prayed for the de­parted soul and for the strength to the grieved family.

Candlelight protest in Maqbool Bhat’s village on eve of anniversary

Scores of people on Saturday evening staged a candlelight protest at Trehgam area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district on the eve of death anniversary of Mohammad Maqbool Bhat.

Maqbool Bhat, resident of Trehgam village in frontier Kupwara district, was hanged and buried by the Government of India on 11February 1984 in Tihar jail, Delhi.

According to GNS scores of people including family members and relatives of Maqbool Bhat took out a peaceful candlelight march led by Bhat’s brother Zahoor Bhat from their house up to the main market Trehgam.

Meanwhile, official sources said that authorities will impose restrictions in parts of Kupwara including Trehgam in wake of the shutdown call given by the joint resistance leadership (JRL). (GNS)

Maqbool Bhat struggle a glorious chapter of our history: Malik

“Father of Kashmiri nation Muhammad Maqbool Butt was an ideologue, statesman, warrior, political leader and diplomat who led this nation on all fronts and sacrificed his life for the sacred cause,” said chairman of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Muhammad Yasin Malik on Saturday while paying rich tributes to “great martyr” on his 34th anniversary.

In a statement, Malik said Maqbool Bhat will always remain as a “symbol of freedom and liberty not only for Kashmiri nation but for all the nations which are striving for their freedom and liberty”.

“The struggle and martyrdom of father of Kashmiri nation is a glorious chapter of our history that will always guide us through the tough journey of freedom struggle,” Malik said.

“Maqbool Butt not only showed us how to continue struggle and resis­tance when free but also illustrated before us the way to continue resistance from jails and incarceration centres. His letters written during 12 years of incarceration at Delhi jail are a testimony of his intellect and greatness and every young Kashmiri should at least read these letters to know about this legend,” JKLF chief added.