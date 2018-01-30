Denied Ambulance, Poor Couple Takes Dead Baby Home In Box

Jammu—After shocking reports of a poor couple forced to carry their dead baby home in a cardboard carton, the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has sought a report from the government-run district hospital in Udhampur, terming its conduct as callous and a grave violation of human rights.

Reports said that SHRC member Jung Bahadur Singh Jamwal had taken suo moto cognizance of a TV news channel showing the couple from Chenani who had been denied an ambulance by authorities at the major government-run health facility in Udhampur after their newborn baby expired.

Unable to afford a private vehicle, the poor parents had begged hospital authorities to provide an ambulance but were refused, the news channel had highlighted.

“The parents were forced by the compelling situation to carry the baby packed in a cardboard carton, thus a grave disrespect was shown to the dead body,” the SHRC member has written.

“Prima-facie a case of grave violation of human rights is made out,” the Commission has said, stressing that it “viewed the callous attitude of the hospital authorities seriously.”

The SHRC has directed the Director Health Services, Jammu, Chief Medical Officer Udhampur, the Medical Superintendent District Hospital Udhampur and SSP Udhampur to file the report in the matter on or before March 6.

Since the particulars of the victims were not known, the Commission had got their identity confirmed from the police post at the district hospital.

Records identified the patient as Shazia, 19, wife of Mushtaq Ahmad of Sudh Mahadev, Chenani, who had been admitted (MRD No 21031) at the district hospital in Udhampur where she had given birth to a baby.