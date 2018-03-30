Delay in Results:College students in Kargil stage massive protest against KU

Hundreds of students from Degree College Kargil took to roads and disrupted vehicular movement for hours.
Kargil—Hundreds of BSc, B.Com and BA students Thursday staged a massive demonstration in Kargil district of Jammu and Kashmir to demand results of their 1st and 2nd semester examination.
Eyewitnesses and reports said that hundreds of students from Degree College Kargil took to roads and disrupted vehicular movement for hours.
Raising slogans, the students urged the Education Minister to "intervene personally" into the matter.
“Our 1st and 2nd semester results are not yet out while the University has directed college authorities to conduct 5th and 6th semester jointly. The 1st and 2nd semester examination of 2016 batch was conducted by University in April and July but results were never declared. Similarly, the 1st semester examination for 2017 batch was conducted in October and yet results were not declared,” the protesting students told news agency CNS.
They added that backlog candidates are also waiting for their results since 2015.
“Amid this mess, now University has announced that 5th and 6th semester examinations will be conducted at a time without any reduction in syllabus,” the students said.
The protesting students were carrying placards and banners asking Kashmir University to stop playing with their future. Both the male and female students marched through the roads of Kargil as a result vehicular movement was disrupted for hours together.
Vice Chancellor Kashmir University was busy in a meeting, while Controller Examination Abdul Salam said that results will be declared in a couple of days. “We failed to conduct examination and collect the answer sheets from far flung areas in time and that is why there was delay,” he said adding that results will surely be declared within a couple of days.
Meanwhile, Chairman, J&K Legislative Council, Haji Anayat Ali took note of the concern of the students of Government Degree College Kargil regarding the delay in examinations and declaration of results thereof.
He took up the matter with Vice Chancellor Kashmir University and apprised him about the genuine concerns of the students.
Haji Anayat Ali asked the VC KU to ensure that the precious time of students is not wasted due to delay in examinations and declaration of results.
Taking due cognizance of the issues of students, Vice Chancellor assured the Chairman that the issues will be resolved at an earliest. He said that immediate steps will be taken to sort out the problems faced by the students of GDC Kargil so that their academic career does not suffer. (CNS
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.