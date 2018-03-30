Delay in Results:College students in Kargil stage massive protest against KU

Kargil—Hundreds of BSc, B.Com and BA students Thursday staged a massive demonstration in Kargil district of Jammu and Kashmir to demand results of their 1st and 2nd semester examination.

Eyewitnesses and reports said that hundreds of students from Degree College Kargil took to roads and disrupted vehicular movement for hours.

Raising slogans, the students urged the Education Minister to "in­tervene personally" into the matter.

“Our 1st and 2nd semester results are not yet out while the University has directed college authorities to conduct 5th and 6th semester joint­ly. The 1st and 2nd semester exami­nation of 2016 batch was conducted by University in April and July but results were never declared. Simi­larly, the 1st semester examination for 2017 batch was conducted in October and yet results were not de­clared,” the protesting students told news agency CNS.

They added that backlog can­didates are also waiting for their results since 2015.

“Amid this mess, now Univer­sity has announced that 5th and 6th semester examinations will be conducted at a time without any reduction in syllabus,” the stu­dents said.

The protesting students were carrying placards and banners asking Kashmir University to stop playing with their future. Both the male and female students marched through the roads of Kargil as a re­sult vehicular movement was dis­rupted for hours together.

Vice Chancellor Kashmir Uni­versity was busy in a meeting, while Controller Examination Ab­dul Salam said that results will be declared in a couple of days. “We failed to conduct examination and collect the answer sheets from far flung areas in time and that is why there was delay,” he said adding that results will surely be declared within a couple of days.

Meanwhile, Chairman, J&K Legislative Council, Haji Anayat Ali took note of the concern of the students of Government Degree College Kargil regarding the de­lay in examinations and declara­tion of results thereof.

He took up the matter with Vice Chancellor Kashmir Univer­sity and apprised him about the genuine concerns of the students.

Haji Anayat Ali asked the VC KU to ensure that the precious time of students is not wasted due to delay in examinations and dec­laration of results.

Taking due cognizance of the issues of students, Vice Chancel­lor assured the Chairman that the issues will be resolved at an earliest. He said that immediate steps will be taken to sort out the problems faced by the students of GDC Kargil so that their academic career does not suffer. (CNS