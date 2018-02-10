Def Secy, Vice Army Chief Review Security In Valley

Srinagar—Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra and Vice Chief of Army Staff (VCOAS) Lt Gen Sarath Chand arrived here and reviewed the overall security situation in Kashmir Valley.

A defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia in a statement issued to news agency GNS said that the Defence Secretary arrived in Srinagar today for a review of the overall security situation in the Valley.

"During the visit, the Defence Secretary visited the forward areas along the Line of Control where he was briefed on the prevailing security situation and also interacted with the commanders and troops on the ground. He was also briefed on the close coordination amongst all the government agencies in maintaining peace in the region," the spokesman said.

Mitra also visited Badami Bagh Cantonment where he was briefed by Lt Gen AK Bhatt, Chinar Corps Commander about the Counter Infiltration and Counter-Terrorism Grids functional in the Valley. Mitra appreciated the various measures instituted to strengthen the security posture and the good job being done by all the Security Forces.

Meanwhile, During the visit, the Vice Chief of Army Staff (VCOAS) Lt Gen Sarath Chand was briefed by the commanders on the ground as regards the operational preparedness as well as the measures taken to meet the security and weather-related challenges, the spokesman said.

"The Vice Chief also interacted with the troops and emphasised on the need for undertaking relentless intelligence-based operations to sustain pressure on the militant groups and maintain a high degree of vigil along the Line of Control to "eliminate" any infiltration bid," the spokesman said.

In the day, the General Officer arrived at Badami Bagh Cantonment where he was received by the Chinar Corps Commander, Lt Gen AK Bhatt, the spokesman added.