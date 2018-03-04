Decision for March Session Soon: Govt

“Now, we are currently considering the matter and the decision in this regard will be taken very shortly.”
Srinagar—Government on Saturday said that the decision to shift exam session from November to March will be taken shortly.
On the sidelines of the function here at Kothi Bagh School, Minister for Education, Syed Altaf Bukhari told reporters that the Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti will be holding a review meeting of education in next few days wherein various decisions including shifting the exam session to March, issues regarding Rehber-e-Taleem’s (ReT) will be taken.
He said that the students from Kashmir Valley are being forced to wait at least six months after their examination to appear in any competitive exams. “Now, we are currently considering the matter and the decision in this regard will be taken very shortly,” he said.
Bukhari also said that the Rehber-e-Taleem’s ReT) who were protesting today are the backbone of the education sector. “We were considering their matter and the decision regarding their demands will also be taken in the meeting,” he said.
Asked about the appointments in Khadi Village and Industries Board (KVIB), the Minister said that the chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has already ordered probe into the matter.
“The order is still there and the investigation over the issue is on,” he said. (KNS)
