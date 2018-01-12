Deal With Corrupt Elements Firmly: Vohra Tells Vigilance Officers

The Governor advised the Chief Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) to speed up the processes of the Commission to see that the corrupt elements, particularly those occupying senior echelons, are effectively dealt with, if transparency is to be introduced in the functioning of the public institutions.
Jammu—Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra on Thursday directed the State Vigilance Officers to effectively deal with the corrupt officers.
Chief Vigilance Commissioner, P L Gupta and Gazanffer Hussain, Vigilance Commissioner met with the Governor here at the Raj Bhavan.
Mr Gupta briefed Governor about the main features of the 4th Annual Report of J&K State Vigilance Commission which has been tabled in the Upper House and the special efforts which are being made to dispose off the pending inquiries before the Commission and to enhance the accountability of the administrative system.
