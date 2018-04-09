Dead Saudi woman forgotten in car for five hours

Riyadh—An old Saudi woman died in a traffic accident in Saudi Arabia and was forgotten in her crashed vehicle for almost five hours.

Zahia bint Jaber Aseeri's car met with an accident while she was on her way to Abha along with her son.

Another vehicle hit their car in Al Aid triangle area on Mahayel road. The accident killed her and seriously injured her son. Another two people were injured in the other vehicle, Saudi Newspaper Okaz reported on Sunday.

All of them were transported to Mahayel Aseer General Hospital where the son enquired about his mother's whereabouts. The ambulance and civil defence then discovered that they had forgotten her in the crashed vehicle.

Okaz report further stated that the ambulance team didn't notice the mother who was lying in the backseat of the car. The civil defence received a call from the hospital about the woman, and her body was transferred to the morgue. Investigation is on to understand the cause of the accident, said Asir Mohammed Bin Hassan Al Shehri, spokesperson of the Saudi Red Crescent Organization .

Additionally, her husband from the Al Zabaa tribe, Ibrahim Shar, said that he forgives the motorist responsible for the accident. He stressed that he feels deeply sad for his loss, adding that they were married for 12 years.