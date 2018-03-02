Day chill intensifies due to overcast conditions in Kashmir

Srinagar: The chilly weather conditions during the day have intensified following overcast conditions in Kash­mir valley, where rain or snow is predicted during the next 48 hours under the influence of a Western Disturbance (WD) which is active in the region.

Meanwhile, the night tem­perature improved further ow­ing to cloudy skies in Kashmir, where the mercury settled sev­eral degrees above normal

A Met department spokes­person said that rain or snow could occur during the next 48 hours at many places in the state, where a fresh WD is active since Thursday morning.

Even though there was an improvement of a degree from Wednesday in the night tem­perature, the border town of Kargil was the coldest place in the region at minus 6 degree. However, the neighbouring town of Leh witnessed major improvement in the night tem­perature, which settled at 2 degree, against minus 5 degree recorded on Wednesday.

He said light snow would oc­cur during the next 24 hours in Leh, where maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 7 degree and 2 de­gree, respectively.

After witnessing an im­provement of about 2 degree in the night temperature in the summer capital, Srinagar, people woke up to a chilly Thursday morning owing to cloudy skies coupled with ice cold winds. Against 4.9 degree recorded on Wednesday, the night temperature in Srinagar was 6.7 degree, which is about 5 degree above normal.

The spokesperson said wide­spread rain or show would oc­cur during the next 24 hours in Srinagar, where the maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 10 degree and 4 degree, respectively.

Surprisingly, sun was out in world famous ski resort of Gul­marg much to the delight of tour­ists and adventure lovers, who were out on the ski slopes enjoy­ing skiing and other snow ac­tivities. The night temperature at the ski resort, about 55 km from here in north Kashmir, im­proved and settled at minus 0.4 degree, against minus 1 degree recorded on Wednesday. The night temperature in Gulmarg was 5 degree above normal.

The day was chilly due to cloudy skies in world famous health resort of Pahalgam, where the temperature dur­ing the night improved about 3 degree fromWednesday and settled at 2.7 degree, about 6 de­gree above normal.

The mercury at Qazigund, gateway to the valley, tourist resort of Kokernag improved and settled at 4.6 degree and 5.2 degree, respectively. (Agencies)