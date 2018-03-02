Day chill intensifies due to overcast conditions in Kashmir

A Met department spokesperson said that rain or snow could occur during the next 48 hours at many places in the state, where a fresh WD is active since Thursday morning.
Srinagar: The chilly weather conditions during the day have intensified following overcast conditions in Kashmir valley, where rain or snow is predicted during the next 48 hours under the influence of a Western Disturbance (WD) which is active in the region.
Meanwhile, the night temperature improved further owing to cloudy skies in Kashmir, where the mercury settled several degrees above normal
A Met department spokesperson said that rain or snow could occur during the next 48 hours at many places in the state, where a fresh WD is active since Thursday morning.
Even though there was an improvement of a degree from Wednesday in the night temperature, the border town of Kargil was the coldest place in the region at minus 6 degree. However, the neighbouring town of Leh witnessed major improvement in the night temperature, which settled at 2 degree, against minus 5 degree recorded on Wednesday.
He said light snow would occur during the next 24 hours in Leh, where maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 7 degree and 2 degree, respectively.
After witnessing an improvement of about 2 degree in the night temperature in the summer capital, Srinagar, people woke up to a chilly Thursday morning owing to cloudy skies coupled with ice cold winds. Against 4.9 degree recorded on Wednesday, the night temperature in Srinagar was 6.7 degree, which is about 5 degree above normal.
The spokesperson said widespread rain or show would occur during the next 24 hours in Srinagar, where the maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 10 degree and 4 degree, respectively.
Surprisingly, sun was out in world famous ski resort of Gulmarg much to the delight of tourists and adventure lovers, who were out on the ski slopes enjoying skiing and other snow activities. The night temperature at the ski resort, about 55 km from here in north Kashmir, improved and settled at minus 0.4 degree, against minus 1 degree recorded on Wednesday. The night temperature in Gulmarg was 5 degree above normal.
The day was chilly due to cloudy skies in world famous health resort of Pahalgam, where the temperature during the night improved about 3 degree fromWednesday and settled at 2.7 degree, about 6 degree above normal.
The mercury at Qazigund, gateway to the valley, tourist resort of Kokernag improved and settled at 4.6 degree and 5.2 degree, respectively. (Agencies)
