Day 6: Shutdown Continues In Shopian  

Srinagar—Strike continued in Shopian district on sixth straight day on Tuesday while as the neighbouring Pulwama returns to normal on Tuesday.

All the shops and commercial establishments were closed in the district while as transport was also off the roads in Shopian.

While from last three days shutdown is against the killings of two civilian teenagers, for previous three days it was against the killing of civilian 17-year-old Shakir Mir and injuring scores others including two teenage girls near encounter site at Chaigund Audoo village in Shopian.

The killings sparked off anti-India protests in the twin district. Meanwhile, life returned to normal today in neighbouring Pulwama district after five days.

Mobile Internet services continue to remain blocked for the seventh straight day in the twin districts while as the railway restored services after two days of shut. (GNS)

BJP MLA protests FIR against Army

A BJP MLA on Tuesday protested in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly the registration of an FIR against Army men in connection with the alleged killing of two youths in Army firing in Shopian district.

BJP's Rajiv Sharma, who demanded that the FIR be withdrawn, was countered by members of the Opposition National Conference and the Congress, who alleged there was confusion bewteen the coalition partners regarding the incident.

Two civilians were killed when Army personnel fired at a stone-pelting mob in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, prompting Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to order an inquiry into the incident.

Police had on Sunday filed an FIR under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Ranbir Penal Code against the personnel of 10, Garhwal unit, of the Army. A Major, who led the Army personnel at the time of the incident, was also named in the FIR.

Intervening in the debate on grants for the departments of public health engineering, and irrigation and flood control, Sharma urged the chair to direct the government to withdraw the FIR.

He said the Army men fired in self-defence when they were attacked by stone-pelters.

To this, NC MLA Altaf Kaloo said there was confusion between the two coalition partners regarding the incident.

NC member Ali Mohammad Sagar and Congress member GM Saroori seconded the view of Kaloo.

The chief minister said the FIR will be taken to a logical conclusion and a magisterial inquiry into the incident will be completed within 15 days.

It is confusing that the BJP is demanding revocation of the FIR, they said.

Army not to set up any inquiry against Major Aditya

Indian Army will not constitute any Court of Inquiry (CoI) against Major Aditya in connection with the killing of two youths in Sophian’s Ganowpora village on Saturday afternoon, sources in the Army said.

However, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have already registered a case against the Major and his Army unit, 10 Garhwal Rifles.

“The CoI will not be set up against Major Aditya as he did not violate the Standard Operating Procedure (SoP). The State administration has already constituted a probe team they will file the report in 20 days,” sources said.