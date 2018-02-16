Day 4: Kashmir Highway Reopens For Stranded Vehicles 

Srinagar—The Srinagar-Jammu highway was on Thursday evening opened to clear vehicles stranded on it after the road remained shut for four days due to landslides caused by heavy rains and snowfall, an official said. Subject to fair weather, traffic authorities said traffic will be allowed on the thoroughfare from Jammu to Srinagar on Friday.

"The highway has been restored for stranded vehicles only. Vehicles from Jammu would not be allowed to proceed towards Srinagar at the moment," a senior traffic department officer said.

The arterial road, which has been closed since Monday, was briefly re-opened for traffic on Tuesday but had to be closed again due to landslides.

The highway -- the only all-weather road link connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of India -- was closed for traffic on Monday as Kashmir experienced the season's first major snowfall.

The closure of the highway resulted in shooting of prices of essential commodities in the valley while fresh vegetables disappeared from the market.

Divisional administration officials, however, maintained that there was adequate stock of essential commodities in the valley.

They warned that traders found trying to take advantage of the road block would be dealt with as per the law.

Meanwhile, Opposition National Conference on Thursday demanded immediate airlifting of stranded passengers in Jammu.

In a statement issued here, party’s General Secretary Ali Mohammed Sagar expressed concern over the neglect of passengers stranded in Jammu due to continuous closure of Jammu-Srinagar Highway, saying their sufferings are accumulating each passing day.

“Many of the stranded passengers are in a miserable plight at Jammu Bus Stand, Railway Station and elsewhere and there has been a little effort by the administration in reaching out to them,” Sagar said, adding that this has rendered them clueless about the road status and possibilities of its reopening.

Sagar said that he has taken up the issue with Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Revenue Abdul Rehman Veeri for looking after the plight of the stranded passengers and for arranging special air sorties in case the road remains closed. He said this should have already been done by roping in various agencies to ensure prioritized airlifting of the stranded people.

He said the minister has assured him that he will personally look into the matter and take all necessary measures for mitigating the sufferings of the stranded people.

Sagar has hoped that the government would rise to the occasion and come to the rescue of the people in distress. He also urged the Revenue Minister to ensure lodging and other facilities of those stranded on various points of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. “The government must ensure all facilities to them till the road reopens,” he added.