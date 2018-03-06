Day 2: South Kashmir Mourns Shopian Killings With Lockdown

Srinagar—A shutdown was observed in South Kashmir for the second consecutive day on Tuesday following Sunday’s killing of four civilians and two militants in Shopian, reports said.

In Awantipora and several other parts of the Pulwama district the shutdown was also observed over the killing of a top Jaish-e-Muhammad commander, Mufti Waqas, in an encounter with government forces in the Hatipora area late on Monday afternoon.

According to reports, shops and businesses, including petrol pumps and coaching centers, remained shuttered, government and private offices were closed, and public transport stayed off the roads.

Only private cars moved on certain routes.

In the Pahnoo area of Shopian where the killings took place last week, residents held demonstrations demanding the removal of a nearby forces camp.

The protestors said that the camp had become a nuisance and a threat to their lives.

Train services continued to be suspended while high speed mobile internet was inaccessible in South Kashmir.

The government has already ordered all schools and colleges across the Valley to be closed, and BOSE, KU and JKPSC examinations postponed till and including Wednesday.

In Shopian, clashes between groups of youth and government forces broke out near the deputy commissioner’s office, with protestors hurling stones and the forces retaliating with tear gas shells.

In Srinagar, normal life was disrupted in some parts of the Old City when groups of youth pelted stones in Nauhatta outside the Jamia Masjid.

Shops in the area closed down, and traffic was diverted over other routes as a result, reports said.

Four civilians and two militants had been killed in army firing in the Pahnoo area of Shopian late on Sunday evening.

Locals alleged that the civilians were killed in cold blood, but the army maintains that they had been accompanying the militants who opened fire on a forces vehicle.

The army said that it had fired in response to the attack.

The bodies of three civilians and one militant had been recovered the same night while those of another militant and a fourth civilian were found the next day.

The Joint Resistance Leadership has called for a march to Shopian on Wednesday to mourn the victims of Sunday’s firing.