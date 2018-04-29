Darbar Move Practice Must Go On: Bukhari

Jammu—Minister for Finance, Education, Labour and Employment on Saturday said that centuries old bi-annual Darbar Move practice has strengthened and symbolized the unity of Jammu and Kashmir and it must go on.

The ruling partner in government, the BJP has on number of occasions called for abandoning the bi-annual practice of 'darbar move', under which the Jammu and Kashmir government functions six months each in the two capitals—Srinagar and Jammu.

Bukhari visited civil secretariat and inspected the dispatch of official records for the bi-annual darbar move from Jammu to summer capital Srinagar, here.

Following its closure here in the winter capital yesterday, the civil secretariat and other move offices would start functioning from the summer capital in Srinagar from 7th May. For shifting of official record, the authorities have engaged a fleet of 107 vehicles which will be leaving today here from the civil secretariat.

Responding to queries of print and electronic media persons after the inspection, the Minister said that state government would continue to embark on its cherished agenda of restoration of peace, good governance and development. “The state government led by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti is committed to good governance and the agenda will be followed wholeheartedly hereon as well”, the Minister said while listing the historical decisions taken by the government recently, like implementation of 7th Pay commission, moving of SRO 202 appointees to new framework and extension of pay revision benefits to them.

Hoping for a bumper tourism season this year, the Minister said being world famous tourist destination Kashmir does not require any introduction. “What it needs is a positive projection out in the world. I hope that this time media will take lead in wiping out the negativity picture” the Minister said.

Later, the Minister also held a brief interaction with the officials associated with the record shifting process and sought the details about the fleet engaged and the onward journey schedule.