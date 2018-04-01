Dar Yasin bags award

According to the BOP website, Dar won the first prize in international news for his picture of dead Rohingya children after their boat capsized while fleeing the violence in Myanmar, and 2nd prize for the story on the exodus of Rohingya Muslims.
Srinagar—Kashmiri photojournalist Dar Yasin, who works with Associated Press (AP), has won ‘Best of Photojournalism awards’ (BOP) for his coverage on the exodus of Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar.
According to the BOP website, Dar won the first prize in international news for his picture of dead Rohingya children after their boat capsized while fleeing the violence in Myanmar, and 2nd prize for the story on the exodus of Rohingya Muslims.
Earlier this month, Dar was conferred with “Hal Boyle Award” with a team of eight AP journalists for reporting on the exodus of Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar, according to the AP.
