Dad Of Brit-Woman Stabbed To Death On Houseboat Brands Murder-Trial A ‘Disgrace’

Srinagar: The dad of a young Brit woman murdered on a houseboat in Kashmir has blasted her accused killer's trial a "disgrace" after discovering crucial crime scene footage was washed away in floods.

Sarah Groves – who worked as fitness instructor at a Guernsey hotel before going travelling – died after she was repeatedly stabbed while living on a houseboat at Dal Lake in Kashmir in April 2013.

The 24-year-old had been spending the previous seven weeks with her new boyfriend, Sami Shoda, and his family after meeting him in Goa.

Dutchman Richard de Wit has been charged with her murder – but the case has had 100 different hearings and still remains a long way from concluding.

Her parents Vic and Kate have branded the latest hearing ‘unforgivable’

And Sarah’s parents, Vic, 73, and Kate Groves, 70, have now branded the latest hearing “disgraceful and unforgivable” as questions emerge about the missing crime scene footage.

Under a court order issued in favour of the Groves family in 2015, all crime scene photography and videography should be made available.

Most of the images from the scene have been released, but the whereabouts of the video has never been established, according to Vic.

“Two words sum up today’s proceedings – disgraceful and unforgivable”

Authorities claimed it was washed away in floods in September 2014 and denied that other copies exist.

Vic said: “The fact that the crime scene videography has disappeared off the face of the earth is disgraceful and unforgivable.”

The trial has had many setbacks, including repeated changes of the judge, prosecution and defence lawyers, while witnesses also failed to arrive in court.

Following a delayed start to proceedings this week, only 90 minutes was left for the cross-examination of Senior Inspector Kuldeep Koul, the investigating officer in charge of police activities in the immediate aftermath of Sarah’s death.

Vic added: “Here was yet another appealing reflection on the Indian system of justice showing once more a complete lack of respect for a murder trial. The fact that proceedings did not commence until after 3pm is disgraceful and unforgivable. The court opens for business at 10.30am.”

“The fact that Kuldeep Koul first appeared in court on November 25, 2017, and that his evidence will not be heard in full until at least February 5, 2018, is disgraceful and unforgivable. This represents a period of 10 weeks for one witness.

The Groves family say they have suffered continuous setbacks dealing with “lousy” Indian authorities.

They claim the crime scene was heavily tampered and a knife allegedly used to murder Sarah was moved while all the evidence had been lost or destroyed. –

Source: ​​​​​​ Daily Star