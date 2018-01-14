Cyber Crimes witness surge in JK,51 cases registered in 2017 alone

Srinagar—Contrary to the previous years, the cyber crime in Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a sudden surge with as many as 51 such cases recorded in the state during the year 2017.

The official figures in possession of Kashmir News Service (KNS) reveal that in the year 2017, 51 cases of cyber related crimes have been witnessed in Jammu and Kashmir while as 48 such cases are under the investigation.

According to the figures, in the year 2015, there were 38 cases related to the cyber crime recorded in the state while as in the year 2016, the number of such cases was 25. However, cyber crimes witnessed a sudden spike in the year 2017 when no less than 51 cases have been registered by the police in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the KNS correspondent, a proposal for notifying Cyber Crime Police Stations alongwith creation of manpower is at present under consideration in consultation of the Finance Department of the state and the government on floor of the house recently claimed that all the Police Stations have been provided with latest IT Gadgets/technologies to handle Cyber Crimes effectively.

The government in its reply to the question submitted by a legislator Anjum Fazili on Friday stated that to tackle the cyber crimes in the State, three Cyber Crime Police Cells one each at Jammu, Srinagar and Crime Headquarters, have been established and that sufficient number of trained officers and staff has been deployed at Cyber Police Cells to investigate and monitor all crimes related to cyber offences. (KNS)